Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 114.5% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 626,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 569,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 217,207 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %

HUN opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

