Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,682.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

