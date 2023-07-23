Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WTS opened at $185.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.