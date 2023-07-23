Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,365,000 after purchasing an additional 365,213 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,469,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 302,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

