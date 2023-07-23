Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in RH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

NYSE:RH opened at $377.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.57. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $383.75.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

