Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

