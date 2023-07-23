Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,913,000 after purchasing an additional 690,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after buying an additional 736,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

