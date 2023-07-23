Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $760,651,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

