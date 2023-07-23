Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $4,383,546. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

