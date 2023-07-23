Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

