Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

