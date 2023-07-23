Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

