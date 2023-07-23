Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,040 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

United Bankshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.46 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

