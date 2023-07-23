Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,655 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRG opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.