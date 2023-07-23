Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,690 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE AGL opened at $18.34 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

