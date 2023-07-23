Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 302 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA Safety Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSA Safety stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -983.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

