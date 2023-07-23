Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 317 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

