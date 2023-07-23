Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 399 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Denbury by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $104.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Denbury Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.