Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 636 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,402,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after buying an additional 466,104 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Silgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

