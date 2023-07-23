Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 685 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

