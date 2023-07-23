Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 723 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

