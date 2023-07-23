Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,780,420. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.