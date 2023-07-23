Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,694 shares of company stock valued at $24,304,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

