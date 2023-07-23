Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Medpace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $245.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.40.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

