Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.14. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

