Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.