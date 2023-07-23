Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

