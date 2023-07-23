Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045 over the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.