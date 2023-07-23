Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

