Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

