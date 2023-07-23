Arizona State Retirement System Sells 862 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.