Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,879 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average of $290.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

