Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,758,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,380,985 shares of company stock worth $9,049,915. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

