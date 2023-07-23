Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

CAR stock opened at $226.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.73.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

