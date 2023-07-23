Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avista by 1,330.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 388,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avista Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.92%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.