Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Avnet by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.32 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

