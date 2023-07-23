Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $193.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

