Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.40 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.