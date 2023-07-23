BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 57.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $587,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $328,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.64 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.