Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

