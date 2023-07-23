Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.