Bensler LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

