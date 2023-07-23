BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

