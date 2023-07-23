Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

