BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.0% in the first quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 360,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,430,000 after buying an additional 109,629 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 28,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

