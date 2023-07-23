Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

