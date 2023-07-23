Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.