Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $3,493,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

