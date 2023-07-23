CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM opened at $4.76 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,654.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

