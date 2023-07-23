Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $172.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $172,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

